Pink Ribbon Golf Classic to be held September 5th

Sioux City, IA — The 26th Annual Pink Ribbon Golf Classic is scheduled for Friday, September 5 at the Whispering Creek Golf Course in Sioux City. Team check-in is 8:00 am and the shotgun start is at 9:00 am. A delicious grilled pork chop meal with amazing side dishes follows with prizes announced as well as raffle and auction items.

Sponsorships are still available and team registrations are now open. Be sure to sign up quickly – the Pink Ribbon Golf Classic has sold out the last several years!

The Pink Ribbon Golf Committee works hard to make this event a great day and a well-run tournament. Sponsors and golfers enjoy coming back year after year. Expect fun, but also know your support of the Pink Ribbon Golf Classic truly makes an impact on the June E. Nylen Cancer Center and the thousands of patients cared for there each year.

Over the years, Pink Ribbon Golf Classic has raised $687,629 for a variety of programs, services, and critical projects at the Cancer Center to help ensure our region has the most comprehensive and advanced cancer care close to home. This year will be no different. Proceeds will purchase breast radiation treatment positioning boards.

For more information, contact Christie Finnegan, JENCC Marketing and Fund Development Manager, at (712) 252-9444 or FinneganC@jencc.com