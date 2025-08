ONE PERSON KILLED IN EARLY MORNING CRASH

ONE PERSON HAS DIED FROM INJURIES SUFFERED EARLY THIS (WEDNESDAY) MORNING IN A ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN SIOUX CITY.

POLICE AND SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE RESPONDED TO THE 3500 BLOCK OF MEMORIAL DRIVE AT 2:21 A.M. TO THE ACCIDENT AND ATTENDED TO THE FEMALE VICTIM, WHO WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

THEY SAY THE EAST BOUND S-U-V APPARENTLY LEFT THE ROAD AND STRUCK A TREE.

THE VICTIM WAS THE ONLY PERSON IN THE VEHICLE, AND IS NOT BEING IDENTIFIED AT THIS TIME, PENDING FAMILY NOTIFICATION.

Updated 10:40 a.m. 8/6/25 WG