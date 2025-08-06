NICC Open House and Ribbon Cutting on Friday

South Sioux City, NE — Nebraska Indian Community College (NICC) will hold an open house and ribbon cutting on Friday, August 8, 2025 from 11 am to 1 pm. The open house will include a free lunch with music by Q102 radio as well as a raffle.

Raffle ticket purchases can be made online or at the South Sioux City NICC campus. The winner will be drawn at the end of the event; you do not need to be present to win. Tickets are $1.00 each or 6 for $5.00.

For more information, contact Loretta Broberg at 402-241-5470 or LBroberg@thenicc.edu.