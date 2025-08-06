Knowles Named American Association Batter Of The Week

On Monday, the American Association named Sioux City Explorers outfielder D’Shawn Knowles the Carbliss Batter of the Week for the week ending August 3.

Knowles earned the honor after having an outstanding week for Sioux City, going 10-for-22 with two home runs and seven RBI.

Knowles added a double and a triple and scored eight runs while swiping seven bases. He has stolen at least one base in seven straight games.

Knowles is in his second season with Sioux City after joining the club in early August of 2024 for the stretch run to the playoffs.

The native of New Providence, Bahamas, spent six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim organization, reaching AAA in 2024.

He also has experience on the international stage as a member of Team Great Britain during the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Photo by Tim Tushla