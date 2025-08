IOWA STATE FAIR TO BEGIN WITH PARADE

THE 2025 IOWA STATE FAIR OFFICIALLY BEGINS IN DES MOINES TONIGHT (WEDNESDAY) WITH A PARADE AT 6:15 P.M.

THE PARADE WILL TRAVEL FROM THE STATE CAPITOL DOWN GRAND AVENUE AND MARCH WEST TO 15TH STREET.

THE STATE FAIR PARADE CELEBRATES 100 YEARS OF THE FIDDLERS’ CONTESTS, HONORING THE EVENT AS GRAND MARSHALS.

THERE ARE OVER 130 ENTRIES REGISTERED IN THIS YEAR’S PARADE, WITH AWARDS TO BE GIVEN IN BAND, HORSE AND GENERAL CATEGORIES.

THE IOWA STATE FAIRGROUNDS OPEN THURSDAY AND THE FAIR RUNS THROUGH AUGUST 17TH.

Photo courtesy Iowa State Fair