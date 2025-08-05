Sparklight Recognized for Fastest Internet Download Speeds in South Sioux City by Ookla

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb., (July 31, 2025) – Sparklight®, South Sioux City’s hometown internet provider, has been recognized as having the fastest download speeds in South Sioux City for the first half of 2025,* according to Ookla®, the global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights.

The recognition is based on results of consumer-initiated tests conducted through Ookla’s Speedtest® platform. According to data collected from 1,067 tests, Sparklight led South Sioux City providers in download speeds – with speeds 42% faster than its closest competitor.

“Being recognized by Ookla is especially meaningful because it reflects the real-world experiences of the customers who depend on our service every day,” said Mike Drahota, Sparklight Senior Regional Director, North Central. “We’re focused on building a strong, reliable network that keeps pace with how our customers live, supporting everything from working remotely and streaming to managing smart homes. This recognition shows that our continued investments are helping customers stay connected to what matters most in their day-to-day lives.”

Sparklight provides South Sioux City residential customers with speeds up to 2 Gig, supporting uninterrupted streaming, gaming, remote work, smart home connectivity and more. For businesses, Sparklight Business delivers up to 10 Gig fiber-powered internet and tailored solutions for industries including education, healthcare, government, financial services and hospitality.

Through a partnership with eero, an Amazon company, Sparklight also offers intelligent whole-home Wi-Fi with advanced security, device management tools and parental controls.

Over the past three years, Sparklight has invested more than $1 billion across its footprint to enhance connectivity for the communities it serves.