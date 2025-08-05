Rock Valley Physical Therapy Joins Siouxland Chamber

Sioux City, IA — The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce welcomes Rock Valley Physical Therapy, an Iowa/Illinois based physical therapist-owned organization, as a new chamber member. The Chamber will host a ribbon cutting celebrating them on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at 4:30 pm.

The physical therapy team at Rock Valley Physical Therapy provides “skilled and caring services to help you recover from conditions, including recovery from illness and surgery, sports-related injuries, and work-related injuries.” Some of their services include balance and fall prevention, functional capacity evaluation, pelvic health services, breast cancer rehab, Parkinson’s therapy, and more.