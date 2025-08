PART OF SOUTH LAKEPORT TO CLOSE TEMPORARILY

SIOUX CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION IS ANNOUNCING A TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURE ON SOUTH LAKEPORT STREET BETWEEN LAUREL AVENUE AND DAVIS AVENUE.

A DETOUR ROUTE WILL BE POSTED USING LAUREL AVENUE, SOUTH CLINTON STREET, AND DAVIS AVENUE.

CITY CREWS WILL BE REMOVING HAZARDOUS TREES ALONG SOUTH LAKEPORT STREET IN THAT AREA.

THE WORK WILL BEGIN ON WEDNESDAY AND IS EXPECTED TO TAKE TWO DAYS TO COMPLETE DEPENDING ON THE WEATHER.