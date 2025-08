NORRIS TO RUN FOR IOWA U.S. SENATE SEAT

A FOURTH DEMOCRAT HAS LAUNCHED A CAMPAIGN FOR THE U-S SENATE SEAT CURRENTLY HELD BY REPUBLICAN JONI ERNST.

JACKIE NORRIS HAS EXPERIENCE ON HIGH PROFILE IOWA CAMPAIGNS AND SHE TAUGHT GOVERNMENT AND HISTORY AT HIGH SCHOOLS IN AMES, PERRY AND JOHNSTON.

NORRIS WAS ELECTED TO THE DES MOINES SCHOOL BOARD IN 2021 AND CURRENTLY SERVES AS ITS CHAIR:

NORRIS SAYS AMERICANS ARE CONCERNED ABOUT THEIR PERSONAL FINANCES AND HOW EXPENSIVE CHILD CARE, HOUSING AND HEALTH CARE HAVE BECOME.

NORRIS, A NEW YORK NATIVE, FIRST CAME TO IOWA TO BE FINANCE DIRECTOR FOR TOM VILSACK’S 1998 CAMPAIGN FOR GOVERNOR.

SHE WAS FIRST LADY MICHELLE OBAMA’S CHIEF OF STAFF AFTER SERVING AS STATE DIRECTOR FOR BARACK OBAMA’S 2008 GENERAL ELECTION CAMPAIGN.

NORRIS ALSO WORKED ON REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT GEORGE H.W. BUSH’S “POINTS OF LIGHT” FOUNDATION.

THREE OTHER DEMOCRATS HAVE STARTED CAMPAIGNS FOR THE U.S. SENATE THIS SPRING.

NATHAN SAGE IS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE KNOXVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, J.D. SCHOLTEN OF SIOUX CITY IS A MEMBER OF THE IOWA HOUSE AND ZACH WAHLS IS A STATE SENATOR FROM CORALVILLE.