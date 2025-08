FOUR INJURED IN LYON COUNTY ACCIDENT

FOUR PEOPLE WERE HURT IN A THREE VEHICLE ACCIDENT MONDAY AFTERNOON ON HIGHWAY 75 IN LYON COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A CHEVY MALIBU WAS SOUTHBOUND ON THE HIGHWAY NEAR 210TH STREET SHORTLY BEFORE 2PM WHEN THE 15-YEAR-OLD MALE DRIVER CROSSED THE CENTERLINE AND HIT THE SIDE OF THE TRAILER BEING PULLED BY A PICKUP DRIVEN BY 66-YEAR-OLD RUSSELL HOLZMAN OF LE MARS.

THE MALIBU THEN STRUCK A HONDA PILOT HEAD ON DRIVEN BY 62-YEAR-OLD KATHLEEN GOEDKEN OF ROCK RAPIDS.

SHE WAS AIRLIFTED TO AVERA HOSPITAL IN SIOUX FALLS WITH INJURIES.

A PASSENGER, 90-YEAR-OLD LUCY HOPPE OF ROCK VALLEY WAS ALSO AIRLIFTED TO AVERA WITH INJURIES. A 36-YEAR-OLD WOMAN AND A 13 YEAR OLD MALE IN THE MALIBU WERE ALSO HOSPITALIZED WITH INJURIES.

THE LE MARS DRIVER AND THE MALIBU DRIVER WERE NOT REPORTEDLY INJURED.