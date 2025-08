CITY HOPES TO REDEVELOP FORMER JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER BLDG

THE CITY COUNCIL HAS APPROVED A DONATION AGREEMENT WITH THE CURRENT OWNERS OF THE FORMER JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER LOCATED AT 525 14TH STREET FOR ONE DOLLAR.

THE BUILDING BECAME VACANT IN 2019 AND IS CURRENTLY ON THE PLACARD LIST AND IN DISREPAIR.

COUNCIL MEMBER JULIE SCHOENHERR SAYS THE BUILDING HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED AS A POTENTIAL SITE FOR PERMANENT SUPPORTIVE HOUSING FOR THOSE TRANSITIONING FROM HOMELESSNESS AS THE BUILDING IS OVERALL STRUCTURALLY SOUND:

THERE ARE SOME NEEDED REPAIRS AS VAGRANTS HAVE CAUSED DAMAGE INSIDE THE EMPTY BUILDING SEVERAL TIMES OVER THE PAST FEW YEARS:

THE AGREEMENT IS WITH FAMILY WELLNESS ASSOCIATES, INC. AND THE CITY.

SCHOENHERR SAYS A DEVELOPER WILL EVENTUALLY BE BROUGHT IN:

SHE SAYS THE DEVELOPER WILL PROVIDE A ROLE IN PROVIDING HELP TO TRANSITIONING PEOPLE OUT OF HOMELESSNESS AND BACK INTO SOCIETY:

SCHOENHERR SAYS THEY HOPE TO OBTAIN THE NECESSARY FUNDING AND BEGIN CONSTRUCTION BY THE FALL OF 2026.

AS A PART OF THE AGREEMENT, SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS CURRENTLY OWED ON THE PROPERTY ARE NOT REQUIRED TO BE SATISFIED BY THE DONOR PRIOR TO THE TRANSFER OF PROPERTY.

THE BUILDING WAS CONSTRUCTED IN 1949 AS THE JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER.

FROM THE MID-1990S UNTIL 2019 THE BUILDING WAS UTILIZED BY AREA NONPROFITS.

Photo from Woodbury County Beacon