THOUSANDS ATTENDING STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY IN BLACK HILLS

THE 85TH STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY OFFICIALLY GOT UNDERWAY LAST FRIDAY WITH THOUSANDS OF RIDERS AND SPECTATORS ARRIVING IN THE SOUTH DAKOTA BLACK HILLS TO TAKE PART.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS THROUGH 6 A.M. SUNDAY THEY HAD ALREADY ISSUED 252 TRAFFIC TICKETS AND 592 WARNINGS IN THE AREA.

A 71-YEAR-OLD MAN FROM CHICAGO, ILLINOIS DIED IN A MOTORCYCLE CRASH NEAR CHAMBERLAIN, SOUTH DAKOTA AN HOUR BEFORE FRIDAY AFTERNOON’S OPENING CEREMONY.

AUTHORITIES REPORT THEY HAVE ALSO MADE 21 D-U-I ARRESTS, 14 FELONY DRUG ARRESTS AND 31 MISDEMEANOR DRUG ARRESTS THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY.

Photo courtesy Sturgis.com