Sioux Center designated an Iowa Thriving Community

Sioux Center, IA — Sioux Center has been designated a 2026 Iowa Thriving Community, recognizing local commitment to collaboration and innovative strategies to promote a variety of housing options.

“Housing has been front and center in our planning, and this designation highlights the momentum we’ve built through partnerships, policies and local investments,” said Sioux Center Community Development Director Lucas Heiberger. “This will help equip us to take the next steps toward promoting a variety of housing options.”

The Iowa Thriving Communities program is a highly competitive initiative that recognizes communities leading the way in housing development for all Iowans and supports ongoing efforts to improve housing. To be selected, Sioux Center completed a competitive application process, including a live pitch from a team of local partners to a panel from the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) and Iowa Finance Authority (IFA).

“This recognition celebrates your innovative leadership and successful partnerships in advancing housing for all,” the Iowa Thriving Communities announcement stated. “Designated communities are expected to serve as models, both statewide and nationally, for their innovative approaches and inclusive vision.”

With local employers expanding, attractive quality of life, and excellent education and health care, Sioux Center has a demand for housing that exceeds residential growth. The local approach to this complex challenge is multi-layered. Sioux Center city leadership adapts policies and incentives in response to developer insights and is proactive in infrastructure investment and zoning. Developers envision and pursue creative solutions. Local employers partner with developers and offer homebuying education.

These efforts have resulted in residential and workforce growth. In 2024, Sioux Center saw 29 new single-family home starts plus 45 multi-family units. This year, 64 multi-family units are under construction along with 27 single-family homes.

Earning the Iowa Thriving Communities designation will give Sioux Center a competitive edge in applying for key state programs in 2026 – including the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program – designed to increase developer interest and investment in Sioux Center.

Sioux Center will also be part of a showcase on strategies in housing development at the HousingIowa Conference Sept. 2-4 in Cedar Rapids.