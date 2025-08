SCHOLTEN UNVEILS FARM PLATFORM

J.D. SCHOLTEN OF SIOUX CITY, ONE OF THE DEMOCRATS RUNNING FOR U-S SENATE, SAYS IT’S TIME TO BUST UP THE MONOPOLIES THAT CONTROL AMERICA’S FOOD SUPPLY AND ARE DRIVING SMALL AND MEDIUM FARMERS OUT OF BUSINESS.

JDFARM1 OC……..SECOND GUILDED AGE.” :10

SCHOLTEN SAYS 90 PERCENT OF IOWA HOG FARMS HAVE GONE OUT OF BUSINESS IN THE PAST 40 YEARS — WHILE FARMERS ONLY GET ABOUT 14 PERCENT OF EVERY DOLLAR AMERICANS SPEND ON FOOD.

SCHOLTEN IS ALSO CALLING FOR MORE FEDERAL SUPPORT OF ON-FARM CONSERVATION PRACTICES AND LOCALLY GROWN FOOD.

JDFARM2 OC……MOST IOWA FARMERS.” :14

SCHOLTEN VISITED A CENTRAL IOWA FARM AND RELEASED A WIDE-RANGING FARM POLICY PLATFORM MONDAY.

HE SAYS 10 PERCENT OF THE WEALTHIEST FARM OPERATIONS GET 70 PERCENT OF U-S-D-A COMMODITY PAYMENTS AND THAT SYSTEM MUST BE REFORMED.

SCHOLTEN’S ALSO SKEPTICAL OF FARM CHECK-OFF PROGRAMS THAT REQUIRE FARMERS PAY A PORTION OF THEIR PROFITS FROM THE SALE OF COMMODITIES.

JDFARM3 OC……….COMES TO CHECKOFFS.” :10

SCHOLTEN SAYS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SHOULD HAVE NEVER ALLOWED PORK PRODUCER SMITHFIELD TO BE PURCHASED BY A CHINESE COMPANY OR ALLOWED BRAZIL-BASED J-B-S TO BUY SWIFT AND OTHER MEATPACKING COMPANIES.

HE’S ALSO CALLING FOR REJECTION OF UNION PACIFIC’S ACQUISITION OF THE NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILROAD AND CHANGES THAT WOULD MAKE IT EASIER FOR FARMERS TO GET A COMMERCIAL TRUCKING LICENSE.

JDFARM4 OC………..BE DONE ALREADY.” :05

SCHOLTEN SAYS HE’S FRUSTRATED THE OBAMA ADMINISTRATION DIDN’T DO MORE TO ADDRESS MONOPOLIES IN THE AGRICULTURAL SECTOR. AND HE OBJECTS TO THE FIRST TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S DECISION TO MOVE THE COUNTRY’S MAIN ANTI-MONOPOLY ENFORCERS INTO THE AGENCY THEY’RE SUPPOSED TO POLICE.

Radio Iowa