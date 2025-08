MIRACLE RIDERS BEGIN CMN TREK TO NOVA SCOTIA

A SEND OFF CEREMONY TOOK PLACE THIS MORNING FOR THE 10TH ANNUAL RIDE FOR MIRACLES, BENEFITTING UNITYPOINT HEALTH CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK.

THE SIOUXLAND MIRACLE RIDERS HEADED OUT ON THEIR RIDE, WITH THIS YEAR’S MOTORCYCLE JOURNEY EVENTUALLY REACHING NOVA SCOTIA IN EASTERN CANADA.

LEAD RIDER MATT THOMPSON SAYS A TWIST THIS YEAR IS THAT THE KIDS THEY RAISE MONEY FOR WILL BE TELLING THEM EACH DAY WHICH ROUTE TO TAKE AS THEY RIDE TOWARDS CANADA.

CMNRIDE1 OC…..PRETTY COOL. :13

THE MIRACLE KIDS WILL ALSO HAVE SOME OTHER REQUESTS FOR THE MOTORCYCLE RIDERS:

CMNRIDE2 OC…….KIDS WANT TO SEE. :10

TO DATE, THE SIOUXLAND MIRACLE RIDERS HAVE RAISED OVER $400,000, WHICH HAS BEEN USED TO HELP PURCHASE EQUIPMENT AND FUND PROGRAMS FOR PEDIATRIC INPATIENTS AND OUTPATIENTS.

THOMPSON SAYS THIS YEAR’S GOAL IS TO RAISE MONEY TO PROVIDE PEDIATRIC CARDIAC AND VENTILATION EQUIPMENT FOR THE UNITYPOINT HEALTH ST. LUKE’S AMBULANCE:

CMNRIDE3 OC…..FOR THE AMBULANCE. :22

THOMPSON AND THE SIX OTHER RIDERS FOUND OUT THEIR NEARLY TWO WEEK RIDE STARTED BY HEADING NORTH TO DULUTH MINNESOTA ON MONDAY.

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO DONATE TO THE CAUSE, GO ONLINE TO http://www.miracleriders.com