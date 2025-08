METRO AREA TO HOST NATIONAL NIGHT OUT AT SEVERAL LOCATIONS

TUESDAY IS THE ANNUAL NATIONAL NIGHT OUT NEIGHBORHOOD GATHERING IN SIOUX CITY AND OTHER AREA LOCATIONS.

SGT. TOM GILL OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS IT’S A COMMUNITY-WIDE EVENT TO PROMOTE NEIGHBORHOOD SAFETY, CRIME PREVENTION, AND STRONGER POLICE-COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIPS:

NIGHT6 OC……..WILL BE THERE. :13

GILL SAYS THERE WILL BE PLENTY OF FREE FOOD AND FUN ACTIVITIES TO TAKE PART IN:

NIGHT7 OC……….IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD. :13

THERE WILL BE A SPECIAL GUEST AT ONE OF THE LOCATIONS:

NIGHT8 OC…….SIX TILL 8. :21

OTHER LOCATIONS INCLUDE THE RADIANT LIFE COMMUNITY CHURCH ON WEST 1ST STREET, RIVERSIDE LUTHERAN CHURCH, THE DALE STREET PARK, LATHAM PARK, ST. MARK LUTHERAN CHURCH ON GLENN AVENUE AND THE LEEDS SPLASH PAD.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S NIGHT OUT WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE MIDDLE SCHOOL PARKING LOT AND NORTH SIOUX CITY’S WILL BE AT THE NORTH SIOUX COMMUNITY LIBRARY.