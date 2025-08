CRAIG CLARK TO BE OFFERED CITY MANAGER’S POST

THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL VOTED UNANIMOUSLY MONDAY TO OFFER THE JOB OF CITY MANAGER TO CRAIG CLARK OF AUSTIN, MINNESOTA.

CLARK WAS CHOSEN FROM THREE FINALISTS FOR THE POSITION.

CLARK HAS SERVED IN AUSTIN FOR 10 AND A HALF YEARS AFTER WORKING IN WORTHINGTON, MINNESOTA.

HE ALSO SERVED IN THE MINNESOTA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES AND WORKED FOR TWO MEMBERS OF CONGRESS.

CLARK ALSO CURRENTLY SERVES AS THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF AUSTIN MINNESOTA’S PORT AUTHORITY.

NONE OF THE COUNCIL MEMBERS COMMENTED ON WHY THEY CHOSE CLARK.

COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE SPOKE ABOUT THE PROCESS AT THE END OF THE COUNCIL’S MEETING;

THE CITY WILL NOW BEGIN NEGOTIATING AN EMPLOYMENT CONTRACT WITH CLARK..