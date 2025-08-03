Union spokesman critical of visa handling for Ottumwa JBS workers

Some 200 workers at the JBS pork processing plant in Ottumwa had their work visas revoked by the Trump administration and are facing possible deportation.

A spokesperson for the local chapter of the United Food and Commercial Workers union, Brian Ulin, says JBS is giving the workers 90 days to reinstate their work statuses. “These guys proudly and willingly went into those plants during COVID to make sure that the food supply was still intact and we can all have something to eat at the grocery stores. And now, all of a sudden, if that’s gone, then they’re not important and we got to kick them out. That’s not right,” he says.

Ulin says the government could still deport them, and that would have a big impact. “You know, they’ve made family friends in these communities and the economic impact of kicking 200-plus people…and I’m not talking about just the workers,” he says. “You know, some of these people come with kids, wives, spouses, other family, working in other places. And you know, that kind of impact on the community is noticeable.”

Ulin says JBS management told him the rumors that the company is offering employees money to self-deport is not true. A spokesperson at JBS says the company is following federal guidelines and is only informing employees it is aware of their changes in status. If the employees cannot present evidence allowing them to continue working, the company will be forced to fire them.