Thrivent-Abide Wealth Advisors to Hold Ribbon Cutting

Sioux City, IA — The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting to celebrate the name change of Abide Wealth Advisors, formerly known as Siouxland Financial Associates.

The ribbon cutting will be held on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at 12:00 pm at their location at 4300 S Lakeport Street, Suite 104, Sioux City, IA.

Their team of professionals provide personalize financial guidance to people at all stages of life. At Thrivent, they view money not as a goal, but as a tool that can be used to work towards a life rich in meaning and gratitude. Their team of advisors are Craig Tharp, Chad Robinson, and Alyssa Henneman.