CITY COUNCIL TO VOTE ON MAKING OFFER TO CITY MANAGER FINALIST

THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL IS EXPECTED TO VOTE ON CHOOSING ONE OF THREE FINALISTS TODAY TO OFFER THE JOB OF CITY MANAGER TO AND BEGIN NEGOTIATING AN EMPLOYMENT CONTRACT.

THE CITY COUNCIL AND CITY STAFF CONDUCTED INTERVIEWS OF THREE FINAL APPLICANTS IN LATE JULY.

THOSE THREE FINALISTS ARE ERIC SWANSON OF PHOENIX, OREGON, CRAIG CLARK OF AUSTIN, MINNESOTA AND ANDREW BARDEN OF WINTERSET, IOWA.

THE COUNCIL MEETING BEGINS AT 4 PM.