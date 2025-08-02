Macuare Named American Association Pitcher of The Month

The American Association named Sioux City Explorers right-hander Angel Macuare the Rawlings Pitcher of the Month for the month of July.

Macuare went 2-0 in the month with five starts, tossing 24 innings with 29 strikeouts and just three walks.

He won back-to-back decisions on July 10 and July 16 on the road at Kansas City and Lincoln.

The two wins were part of a nine-game road trip where the X’s went 7-2 and took control of the West Division.

This past week the native of Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela struck out seven Kansas City Monarchs in five innings in a no decision in the thrilling 9-8 win for the Explorers over the Monarchs that was completed on the final day of the month of July at Lewis and Clark Park.

In Macuare’s five starts, he did not allow an earned run in three, and he allowed only three all month. The Explorers won all five of his starts in July.

Sioux City signed Macuare on July 3, and he made his X’s debut on July 4, going four hitless innings in the Explorers 4-0 win over the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

The 25-year-old right-hander most recently pitched for the Wichita Wind Surge, the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, before being released in June 2025 and coming to the American Association.

Macuare began his professional career in 2017 after signing with the Houston Astros as an international free agent.

He is the first Sioux City pitcher to earn the pitcher of the month since the late Matt Pobereyko who won the award for June of 2021.

