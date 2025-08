IOWA HAD 2ND WETTEST JULY ON RECORD

STATE CLIMATOLOGIST JUSTIN GLISAN (GLISSEN) SAYS THE DROUGHT-BUSTING RAINS OF JULY PUSHED THE MONTH TO NEAR THE VERY TOP OF THE IOWA RECORD BOOK:

WETJULY1 OC………ON RECORD” :06

HE SAYS IT WILL BE A JULY MANY PEOPLE WILL REMEMBER FOR THE BIG THUNDERSTORMS THAT ROLLED THROUGH THE STATE:

WETJULY2 OC………TERMS OF RAINFALL” :12

GLISAN SAYS.IOWA WAS ABOUT AN INCH-AND-A-HALF FROM THE ALL-TIME JULY RECORD, AND THAT THERE WERE TWO MAIN SOURCES OF MOISTURE THAT LED TO AMPLE JULY RAIN

WETJULY3 OC………FEED OFF OF” :16

GLISAN SAYS HE GETS ASKED A LOT ABOUT THE SO-CALLED “CORN SWEAT” WHERE MOISTURE COMES OFF THE 13 MILLION ACRES OF CORN IN IOWA.

HE SAYS IT IS ANOTHER SOURCE OF WATER THAT LEADS TO RAIN.

WETJULY4 OC……….THE ATMOSPHERE” :15

GLISAN SAYS THE HEAT DOME THAT SET UP AROUND THE THIRD WEEK OF JULY LED TO HEAT INDEXES IN THE TRIPLE DIGITS, BUT NOT RECORD HEAT.

WETJULY5 OC…….HEAT DOME” :08

HE SAYS THAT HEAT DID SPAWN STORMS, INCLUDING THE DERECHO THAT BARRELED ACROSS THE STATE A WEEK AGO.

file photo