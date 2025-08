THE 11TH STREET BRIDGE OVER THE FLOYD RIVER IS CLOSER TO REOPENING.

THE CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION SAYS EMERGENCY REPAIRS HAVE BEEN COMPLETED, BUT THE PAVEMENT

MARKINGS ARE STILL IN THE PROCESS OF BEING REMARKED FOR THE BRIDGE TO BE REOPENED.

THE BRIDGE WILL BE REDUCED TO ONLY THE OUTSIDE LANES OF TRAFFIC AND WEIGHT POSTED FOR 22 TONS FOR SINGLE-UNIT VEHICLES, 37 TONS FOR SINGLE-TRAILER VEHICLES, AND 37 TONS FOR MULTI-TRAILER VEHICLES.

THE BRIDGE WILL BE REOPENED TO TRAFFIC EARLY NEXT WEEK.