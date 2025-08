SIOUX CITY FAZOLI’S CLOSES

THE FAZOLI’S RESTAURANT LOCATED IN SIOUX CITY HAS PERMANENTLY CLOSED ITS DOORS, WITH ITS LAST DAY OF OPERATION BEING YESTERDAY, JULY 31ST.

SCOTT SALEM, DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS FOR AFTERSHOCK VENTURE, SAYS THE COMMUNITY HAS BEEN INCREDIBLY SUPPORTIVE, AND THE DECISION TO CLOSE WAS MADE AFTER CAREFUL CONSIDERATION OF MARKET CONDITIONS AND OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES,

HE SAYS THE TEAM DETERMINED THAT CLOSING THE LOCATION WAS THE BEST COURSE OF ACTION MOVING FORWARD.

FAZOLI’S HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR OVER 4 YEARS AT THEIR LINE DRIVE AND SINGING HILLS BOULEVARD LOCATION.

GIFT CARDS MAY STILL BE REDEEMED AT ANY OTHER FAZOLI’S LOCATIONS.