THE AIR QUALITY IS STILL UNHEALTHY TODAY IN MOST OF IOWA AS CANADIAN WILDFIRE SMOKE CONTINUES TO LINGER.

THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY AIR QUALITY MAP SHOWS CONDITIONS IN ALL OF CENTRAL AND MOST OF EASTERN IOWA ARE UNHEALTHY.

WESTERN AND SOUTHEAST IOWA ARE MARKED UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS, INCLUDING OLDER ADULTS, CHILDREN, AND OUTDOOR WORKERS.

PARTS OF SOUTH DAKOTA ARE ALSO BEING AFFECTED.

HAZY SKIES ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THIS WEEKEND.