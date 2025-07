SIOUX CITY DEVELOPING PLAN FOR LEAD PIPE REPLACEMENT

LAST NOVEMBER, MANY SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS RECEIVED A LETTER STATING THEIR HOME OR PROPERTY COULD POTENTIALLY HAVE A WATER SERVICE LINE OR A GALVANIZED SERVICE LINE AFFECTED BY LEAD.

AN E-P-A FEDERAL MANDATE LAST OCTOBER 8TH MEANS THOSE PIPES MUST EVENTUALLY BE REPLACED.

CITY UTILITIES DIRECTOR BRAD PUETZ GAVE THE CITY COUNCIL AN UPDATE ON HOW THE CITY IS RESPONDING TO THAT MANDATE:

2037 IS THE END.

PUETZ SAYS THE CITY WILL APPLY FOR GRANT MONEY TO HELP FUND THEIR REMOVAL PROJECT:

REPLACING THOSE LINES.

HE SAYS SIOUX CITY WILL LOOK INTO SEVERAL GRANTS, AND AN UNEXPECTED CLASSIFICATION MAY HELP THE CITY GET MORE FUNDING:

COUNCIL INFORMATION ON.

PUETZ SAYS THERE ARE A LOT OF PLACES IN SIOUX CITY THAT MAY NEED LEAD LINES REPLACED:

SO FAR.

IT’S THE CITY’S RESPONSIBILITY TO MAKE SURE THE LEAD LINES ARE REPLACED.

CITY COUNCIL MEMBER JULIE SCHOENHERR SAYS HOMEOWNERS WHO MAY BE ON THE FIRST 100 NAMES TO HAVE PIPES REPLACED MUST FIRST APPROVE HAVING THE WORK DONE:

HAVE TO AGREE TO IT.

PUETZ SAYS IF THEY REFUSE, A HOMEOWNER WILL BE APPROACHED THREE TIMES REGARDING THE REPLACEMENT.

IT’S NOT CLEAR WHAT HAPPENS UNDER THE E-P-A MANDATE IF THEY KEEP REFUSING..

IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD JOINED A 15-STATE COALITION OVER A YEAR AGO OPPOSING THE E-P-A MANDATE THAT CAME DURING THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION THAT FORCES HOMEOWNERS AND CITIES TO PAY FOR THE REPLACEMENT.