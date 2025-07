ROCKET & GIZZAE TO HEADLINE 1ST FRIDAYS CONCERT

IT’S THE FIRST FRIDAY OF THE MONTH ON AUGUST 1ST SO THAT MEANS THE NEXT DOWNTOWN LIVE “FIRST FRIDAYS” CONCERT TAKES PLACE THAT EVENING ON THE GREENSPACE OUTSIDE OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS.

CONCERT PROMOTER BRENT STOCKTON SAYS FRIDAY NIGHT’S HEADLINER IS MAKING A RETURN VISIT TO SIOUX CITY TO PERFORM:

DTLIVE4 OC…….IN THE WORLD. :14

STOCKTON SAYS ROCKET HAS PLAYED WITH SOME OTHER VERY WELL KNOWN BANDS:

DTLIVE5 OC……..KINDS OF THINGS. :18

ROCKET AND GIZZAE WILL PLAY FIRST, BEGINNING AT 7 PM WITH A LOCAL ACT TO CLOSE THE SHOW.

IT’S THE 21ST YEAR OF DOWNTOWN CONCERTS WITH THE NEXT ONE SET FOR SEPTEMBER 5TH.