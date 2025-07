IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS EXPANDED A DISASTER PROCLAMATION AFTER THE DERECHO STRUCK THE STATE MONDAY NIGHT.

THE SEVEN NEW COUNTIES ADDED TO THE DISASTER PROCLAMATION ARE BUENA VISTA, CLAY, CERRO GORDO,, DICKINSON, LYON, PALO ALTO AND WORTH.

THIS ALLOWS STATE RESOURCES TO BE USED TO HELP STORM VICTIMS.

THE GOVERNOR’S DECLARATION ORIGINALLY INCLUDED SIOUX, O’BRIEN, OSCEOLA AND HANCOCK COUNTIES IN THE DISASTER DECLARATION.