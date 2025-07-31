Osage sock factory to shut down this fall, 105 jobs lost

A long-time manufacturer of socks in northern Iowa will be closing later this year.

According to the Iowa Workforce Development’s Workforce Adjustment and Retraining Notification website, Fox River Mills is planning to close on October 10th, impacting 105 workers.

The company filed the notification with Iowa Workforce Development on Tuesday. Fox River Mills has been making socks since 1900 and at one point employed as many as 150 people at their Osage facility.

The company in 2016 was sold to a private equity firm, a move that marked a significant shift in its business trajectory.

The company was known for its annual “Fox River Sock Sale”, which would bring thousands of customers to the Mitchell County Fairgrounds in Osage.

A company spokeswoman in response to a request for comment says they will not comment until the end of the day on Friday.