ONE DEAD, FOUR HURT IN TWO VEHICLE COLLISION

ONE PERSON IS DEAD AND FOUR OTHERS INJURED FOLLOWING A TWO VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 182 IN LYON COUNTY JUST AFTER 10:30 THURSDAY MORNING.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A CHEVY BLAZER DRIVEN BY 90-YEAR-OLD STANLEY KROESE OF SIOUX CENTER HAD SLOWED TO TURN INTO A DRIVEWAY WHEN IT WAS STRUCK FROM BEHIND BY A CHEVY TAHOE DRIVEN BY 39-YEAR-OLD JENNIFER SIMPSON OF ROCK VALLEY.

STANLEY KROESE DIED FROM INJURIES SUFFERED IN THE COLLISION.

A PASSENGER, 84-YEAR-OLD JOAN KROESE, WAS TAKEN BY AMBULANCE TO A SIOUX FALLS HOSPITAL.

SIMPSON AND TWO CHILDREN AGES 7 AND 9 IN HER VEHICLE WERE ALSO INJURED AND TAKEN TO THE SANFORD MEDICAL FACILITY IN SIOUX FALLS.

EVERYONE IN BOTH VEHICLES WAS WEARING THEIR SEATBELT.

THE CRASH REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION