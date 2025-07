IOWA SALES TAX HOLIDAY IS THIS WEEKEND

THE ANNUAL IOWA SALES TAX HOLIDAY IS AT THE END OF THIS WEEK. IOWA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE SPOKESMAN JOHN FULLER SAYS IT GIVES YOU A BREAK ON SOME ITEMS.

TAXFREE1 OC…….A HUNDRED DOLLARS” :07

THERE ARE OTHER ITEMS YOU WEAR THAT WON’T BE TAX FREE.

TAXFREE2 OC…..ROLLER BLADES” :04

YOU CAN GO ONLINE TO FIND OUT EXACTLY WHAT QUALIFIES FOR THE TAX BREAK.

TAXFREE3 OC……..PAY TAX ON” :12

FULLER SAYS THE SALES TAX HOLIDAY IS ALWAYS THE FIRST FRIDAY AND SATURDAY OF AUGUST EVERY YEAR.

TAXFREE4 OC……SCHOOL SHOPPING” :13

THE TWO-DAY SALES TAX BREAK FOR APPROVED ITEMS STARTS AT 12:01 A-M ON FRIDAY AND RUNS THROUGH MIDNIGHT SATURDAY.

RADIO IOWA