HAUSMANN SUES WOODBURY COUNTY & LEC BOARD

A MULTI-MILLION-DOLLAR LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED BY THE COMPANY THAT BUILT THE NEW WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER.

THE JAIL WENT OVER BUDGET AND FACED SEVERAL CONSTRUCTION ISSUES BEFORE IT OPENED LAST OCTOBER.

HAUSMANN CONSTRUCTION OF LINCOLN, NEBRASKA IS SUING WOODBURY COUNTY, THE LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER BOARD THAT OVERSEES THE PROJECT, AND OTHER BUSINESSES INVOLVED.

HAUSMANN CLAIMS DESIGN ISSUES AND OMISSIONS DELAYED THEIR WORK, AND THEY WERE UNFAIRLY BLAMED FOR NUMEROUS CONSTRUCTION ISSUES.

THEY FILED THE FEDERAL LAWSUIT THIS WEEK AND CLAIM THE COUNTY STILL OWES THEM MORE THAN $5.7 MILLION IN UNPAID WORK.

THE BOARD AND COUNTY SAY THEY WILL VIGOROUSLY DEFEND AGAINST THE LAWSUIT, BUT THEY WANT TO RESOLVE THE ISSUE WITHOUT LITIGATION.

ON JULY 14TH THE L-E-C BOARD AND COUNTY SENT A DEMAND LETTER TO HAUSMANN AND THE COMPANIES THAT HELPED BUILD THE NEW JAIL FACILITY CLAIMING THE COMPANIES COST THE PROJECT AN EXTRA SEVEN MILLION DOLLARS.

THE COUNTY STATED IN THE LETTER THAT THEY HOPED TO RESOLVE.THE DISPUTE THROUGH MEDIATION AND NOT PROTRACTED LITIGATION.

HAUSMANN WAS RECENLY AWARDED A CONTRACT FROM THE STATE OF NEBRASKA FOR OVER 313 MILLION DOLLARS TO BUILD A NEW STATE PRISON.