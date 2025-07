GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS ISSUED A DISASTER PROCLAMATION FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY, ADDRESSING THE SEVERE WEATHER THAT TOOK PLACE ON JULY 28TH THAT RESULTED IN LOCAL FLOODING IN LE MARS AND NEARBY AREAS.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE ISSUED AN ADDITIONAL FLOOD WARNING THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR THE FLOYD RIVER AT LE MARS UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING.

THE FLOOD STAGE FOR LE MARS IS 20 FEET AND THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO CREST AT 20.1 FEET THURSDAY EVENING BEFORE FALLING BELOW FLOOD STAGE FRIDAY MORNING.

WILLOW CREEK GOLF COURSE AND ITS WALKING TRAIL IS CLOSED AT LEAST THROUGH FRIDAY.

MAHOGANY AVENUE NEAR THE CAMPGROUND, 4TH AVENUE NE IN LE MARS, IS CLOSED AS WATER WAS ACROSS THAT STREET.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS’ PROCLAMATIONS ALLOW STATE RESOURCES TO BE UTILIZED TO RESPOND TO THE FLOODING AND ACTIVATES THE IOWA INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE GRANT PROGRAM AND THE DISASTER CASE ADVOCACY PROGRAM.

THE PROCLAMATION WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT FOR 30 DAYS.