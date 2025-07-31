Center for Siouxland to Celebrate their 50 Year Anniversary

Sioux City, IA — Center for Siouxland will celebrate their 50 year anniversary with a ribbon cutting on Friday, August 1 at 11:00 am.

Organized in 1975, Center For Siouxland has provided a wide and flexible range of human service programs to the Siouxland area in response to evolving community needs. They were formed as a grass-roots collaboration between the Iowa Department of Human Services, United Way of Siouxland, Area Agency on Aging, and YMCA and they continue today as an innovative 501 (c) 3 private non-profit agency.