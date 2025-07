WOODBURY SUPERVISORS APPROVE 2ND READING OF NUCLEAR ORDINANCE

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS APPROVED THE SECOND OF THREE READINGS TUESDAY REGARDING AMENDING THE COUNTY’S ZONING ORDINANCE TO INCLUDE NUCLEAR ACTION ENERGY FACILITIES, NUCLEAR WASTE STORAGE, AND RELATED USES.

COUNTY ZONING COORDINATOR DAN PRIESTLEY AGAIN EXPLAINED THAT THERE IS NO NUCLEAR ENERGY FACILITY TRYING TO COME INTO WOODBURY COUNTY AT THIS TIME:

IF APPROVED, THE ORDINANCE WOULD PROVIDE A FRAMEWORK TO REVIEW AN APPLICATION IF ONE WAS EVER SUBMITTED.

THREE PEOPLE AGAIN SPOKE IN OPPOSITION TO ANY NUCLEAR FACILITY COMING TO WOODBURY COUNTY IN THE FUTURE.

SUPERVISOR CHAIRMAN DAN BITTINGER EXPLAINED THAT THE PROPOSED ZONING ORDINANCE IS NECESSARY IN CASE A COMPANY EVER DOES WANT TO APPLY TO BUILD A REACTOR HERE:

THE THIRD AND FINAL PUBLIC HEARING ON THE ORDINANCE WILL BE HELD AT NEXT TUESDAY’S SUPERVISOR’S MEETING.