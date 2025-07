STRONG WINDS TAKE DOWN LOCAL TREE LIMBS & POWER LINES

MANY AREA RESIDENTS HAVE SPENT THE MORNING CLEARING TREE LIMBS AND DEBRIS FROM THEIR YARDS, AND SOME ARE STILL WAITING FOR THEIR POWER TO COME BACK ON.

TUESDAY NIGHT’S STORMS WITH 60 MILE AN HOUR WINDS CAUSED TREE AND SOME STRUCTURE DAMAGE, AND TOOK DOWN POWER LINES.

AS OF 10:25 A.M., ONLY 25 SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS WERE WITHOUT POWER.

FURTHER NORTH, MID AMERICAN ENERGY SAYS 211 CUSTOMERS IN HUDSON, SOUTH DAKOTA AND 185 AROUND INWOOD, IOWA WERE WAITING FOR REPAIRS.

ANOTHER 125 IN SIOUX COUNTY AND ORANGE CITY WERE ALSO WITHOUT POWER.