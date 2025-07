SIOUX CITY MAN ARRESTED AFTER HIGH SPEED PURSUIT

A HIGH SPEED PURSUIT ENDED TUESDAY AFTERNOON WITH THE ARREST OF A SIOUX CITY MAN WHO WAS JAILED ON SEVERAL CHARGES.

EVENTS STARTED AT 2:45PM WHEN AN IOWA STATE TROOPER TRIED TO PULL OVER A DODGE AVENGER DRIVING SOUTH ON HIGHWAY 12 NEAR 170TH STREET IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY TRAVELING 80 MPH IN A 55 MPH SPEED ZONE.

A PURSUIT BEGAN WITH THE DRIVER EXCEEDING 120 MPH AND PASSING OTHER MOTORISTS AT HIGH SPEEDS.

AT THE ENTRANCE TO STONE PARK, OFFICERS DEPLOYED STOP STICKS WHICH PUNCTURED THE FRONT AND REAR PASSENGER SIDE TIRES, BUT THE SUSPECT FAILED TO STOP.

THE PURSUIT REACHED MILITARY ROAD IN SIOUX CITY WHERE OFFICERS ATTEMPTED TO CONDUCT A ROLLING ROAD BLOCK TO END THE PURSUIT.

THE SUSPECT INTENTIONALLY STRUCK TWO DIFFERENT TROOPER’S VEHICLES BEFORE BEING PINNED AGAINST A CURB AND STOPPED.

THE MALE DRIVER AND A FEMALE PASSENGER WERE BOTH HANDCUFFED.

THE DRIVER, 24-YEAR-OLD LANE SPENCER, WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH ELUDING, OWI — 1ST OFFENSE, ASSAULT WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON, RECKLESS DRIVING, AND DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED.

HE IS ALSO FACING SEVERAL TRAFFIC COUNTS IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

SPENCER WAS BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $10,000 BOND.