Sioux City Farmers Market to Host “Plated and Planted” August 20th

Sioux City, IA —Behind every vibrant market morning is a world of quiet, dedicated effort — the logistics, partnerships, outreach, and coordination that bring local food to life in Siouxland.

Thanks to vendor fees and the support of their sponsors, the Sioux City Farmers Market is able to keep the market running. But if they want to grow, innovate, and deepen our impact, they need more than just maintenance; they need momentum.

“Planted & Plated Dinner is our moment to celebrate the entire market community — the growers, makers, sponsors, and shoppers who make this place so special. And it’s a chance to invest in the future of local food, together,” the market website states.

The dinner will be held outdoors on 4th street in front of Crumb and the Art SUX Gallery. A cocktail reception will begin at 6:00 pm with dinner at 6:30 pm. Tickets are $150.

A portion of the proceeds will also benefit the Food Bank of Siouxland — helping ensure that the joy and nourishment of local food can reach every table in our community.