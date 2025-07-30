Iowa’s annual tax free weekend starts Friday

Get your shopping list ready as the annual Iowa sales tax holiday is at the end of this week.

Iowa Department of Revenue spokesman John Fuller says it gives you a break on some items. “There’s no sales tax on articles of clothing or footwear that are less than one hundred dollars,” he says. There are other items you wear that won’t be tax free. “Watches and jewelry and umbrellas and roller blades,” Fuller says.

Fuller says you can go online to the Revenue Department’s website to find out exactly what qualifies for the tax break. “There’s a PDF sheet on our website that has a whole list of items, a pretty detailed list for it,” he says, “What is exempt, meaning you don’t have to pay tax and and but things you you would have to pay tax on.” Fuller says the sales tax holiday is always on the first Friday and Saturday of August every year.

“Yeah, the concept is to give Iowans a sales tax break for for a couple days per year comes right sort of before school starts. So it might be a good time to do some school shopping,” he says. The two-day sales tax break for approved items starts at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and runs through midnight Saturday.