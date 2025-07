GRASSLEY CONCERNED ABOUT AGRI JOB WORKERS

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS HE’S CLOSELY FOLLOWING REPORTS THAT SAY AS MANY AS 220 WORKERS AT THE J-B-S MEATPACKING PLANT IN OTTUMWA ARE BEING TOLD TO LEAVE THE COUNTRY AS THEIR WORK VISAS ARE BEING REVOKED.

GRASSLEY CALLS THE ACTIONS “VERY SIGNIFICANT” FOR THE SOUTHEAST IOWA CITY AND KNOWS IT WILL CREATE WAVES OF UNCERTAINTY THERE AND ELSEWHERE.

REPORTS SAY THE WORKERS ARE FROM NATIONS INCLUDING CUBA, HAITI, NICARAGUA AND VENEZUELA.

GRASSLEY SAYS HE UNDERSTANDS THE IMPACT THIS TYPE OF DECISION HAS ON RURAL COMMUNITIES AND ON IOWA LIVESTOCK PRODUCERS.

OTTUMWA MAYOR RICK JOHNSON SAYS J-B-S IS GIVING EACH WORKER ONE-THOUSAND DOLLARS TO HELP THEM SELF-DEPORT.

INSTEAD OF PULLING HUNDREDS OF WORKERS FROM IOWA FACTORIES, GRASSLEY SAYS HE’D RATHER SEE ICE AND HOMELAND SECURITY FOCUS THE SPOTLIGHT ELSEWHERE.

GRASSLEY ALSO BLAMES THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION, UNDER WHICH HE SAYS, “THE BORDER WAS JUST OPENED UP FOR ANYBODY TO COME HERE.”

RADIO IOWA