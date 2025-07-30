Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for four counties in response to severe weather

Today, Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Hancock, O’Brien, Osceola and Sioux Counties in response to severe weather that occurred on July 28, 2025. Gov. Reynolds’ proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Advocacy Program for those counties. The proclamation is effective immediately and expires on August 28, 2025.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants up to $7,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of personal property or food, and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery.

The Disaster Case Advocacy Program addresses serious needs related to disaster-related hardship, injury, or adverse conditions. Disaster case advocates work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referrals to obtain a service or resource. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program; it closes 180 days from the date of the governor’s proclamation.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program application, along with its instructions, as well as information on the Disaster Case Advocacy Program, can be found on the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management website.

For more information on disaster-related programs and resources available to Iowans, visit the Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department website, homelandsecurity.iowa.gov. To learn more about the types of disasters that can occur in Iowa and for preparedness information, visit ready.iowa.gov.