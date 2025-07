WOODBURY COUNTY FAIR OPENS IN MOVILLE

THE WOODBURY COUNTY FAIR OFFICIALLY OPENS WEDNESDAY IN MOVILLE, IOWA.

THE COUNTY BAND PARMALEE IS THE CONCERT HEADLINER THIS YEAR, PERFORMING FRIDAY EVENING AT 7:30.

THE PRCA RODEO WILL BE HELD WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY IN THE GRANDSTAND, ALSO AT 7:30PM.

SATURDAY THERE’S A TRACTOR PULL AT 7PM AND ON SUNDAY, A DEMOLITION DERBY AT 5PM.

THERE’S PLENTY OF OTHER FUN AND GREAT FOOD AT THE FAIR TOO.

REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH OF SIOUX CITY IS ONCE AGAIN SERVING FOOD IN BLEIL HALL AS A FUNDRAISER FOR SEVERAL CHURCH GROUPS.

PASTOR DAVID ZIRPEL SAYS YOU CAN OBTAIN BREAKFAST, LUNCH AND DINNER THERE:

THERE ARE SOME GREAT DESSERTS AND JAMS AND JELLYS TO PURCHASE TO TAKE HOME TOO:

THEY ALSO HAVE GRILLED BRATS AND BURGERS ON THE MENU.

PASTOR ZIRPEL SAYS THE HOT WEATHER MONDAY TOOK A TOLL ON SETTING UP THEIR INDOOR BOOTH:

THERE’S ALSO PLENTY OF OTHER ENTERTAINMENT IN THE HISTORIC OLD TOWN PORTION OF THE FAIR, ALONG WITH CARNIVAL RIDES, AND 4H BOOTHS AND LIVESTOCK DISPLAYS ON THE MOVILLE FAIRGROUNDS.

Photo courtesy Woodbury County Fair