Tips to keep Iowa’s online car shoppers from being stuck with lemons

Iowans who are in the market for a vehicle need to be careful if they’re shopping for those new wheels online.

Better Business Bureau spokeswoman Lisa Schiller says you should never buy a car sight unseen.

“Always take a test drive before you sign the final paper,” Schiller says. “There’s no substitute for seeing a car in person.”

She also recommends getting the car independently inspected, especially if it’s coming from a private sale rather than a dealership.

Schiller says it’s important to know the vehicle’s history and to get a look at it before you sign a title.

“You’ve got to look under the hood, sit in the driver’s seat,” she says, “and ensure that the engine runs smoothly.”

Schiller says it’s also worth it to shop around and make sure the price you’re expected to pay is reasonable, and check for discounts from competitors.