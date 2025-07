THE ANNUAL STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY LAUNCHES FRIDAY IN THE BLACK HILLS AREA OF SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE WORLD’S LARGEST BIKER PARTY IS CELEBRATING 85 YEARS IN 2025.

TO HELP DEAL WITH THE HEAVY TRAFFIC, MORE STOP SIGNS, SPEED TRAILERS, TRAFFIC SIGNALS, AND MESSAGE BOARDS ARE IN PLACE ON THE STATE’S ROADS AND INTERSTATES.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS TROOPERS WILL BE WATCHING FOR SPEEDING AND UNSAFE DRIVING. THE STURGIS RALLY RUNS THROUGH AUGUST 10TH.

File photo