STORM DISASTER PROCLAMATION FOR SIOUX & OTHER COUNTIES

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS ISSUED A DISASTER PROCLAMATION FOR SIOUX, O’BRIEN, OSCEOLA AND HANCOCK COUNTIES IN IOWA IN RESPONSE TO MONDAY’S SEVERE STORM DAMAGE.

THE PROCLAMATION ALLOWS STATE RESOURCES TO BE USED TO RESPOND TO AND RECOVER FROM THE EFFECTS OF THIS SEVERE WEATHER AND ACTIVATES THE IOWA INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE GRANT PROGRAM AND THE DISASTER CASE ADVOCACY PROGRAM FOR THOSE COUNTIES.

SIOUX COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR RYAN DE KRUYF SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN THE STORM:

DE KRUYF SAYS MANY OF THE TREES BLOWN DOWN BY UP TO 90 MILE AN HOUR WINDS WERE LARGE AND OLD;

THE PROCLAMATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND EXPIRES ON AUGUST 28, 2025.

THE IOWA INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE GRANT PROGRAM APPLICATION, ALONG WITH ITS INSTRUCTIONS, AS WELL AS INFORMATION ON THE DISASTER CASE ADVOCACY PROGRAM, CAN BE FOUND ON THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT WEBSITE.

Photo courtesy Sioux County Sheriff/Audio from Radio Iowa-KSOU