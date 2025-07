SIOUXLAND SPLASH HOPES TO OPEN NEW WATERPARK IN 2026

THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL RECEIVED AN UPDATE ON DELAYS INVOLVING THE COMPLETION OF CONSTRUCTION ON SIOUXLAND SPLASH, A NEW WATER PARK BEING BUILT ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE,

THE GROUNDBREAKING FOR THE PARK TO BE LOCATED AT 3820 HIGHWAY 75 NORTH, TOOK PLACE LAST AUGUST 9TH WITH A PLANNED OPENING DATE OF MEMORIAL DAY OF THIS YEAR.

CITY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR MARTY DOUGHERTY TOLD COUNCIL MEMBERS THE CITY’S PORTION OF CONSTRUCTION HAS BEEN COMPLETED:

PARK CONSTRUCTION STOPPED AT THE BEGINNING OF JUNE AND DOUGHERTY SAYS HE HAS HAD A CONVERSATION WITH JOE ZEHRING OF FRONTLINE DEVELOPMENT, THE COMPANY BUILDING THE WATERPARK:

DOUGHERTY TOLD THE COUNCIL THEY WILL HAVE TO AMEND THE AGREEMENT WITH THE DEVELOPER BECAUSE OF THE MISSED DEADLINE AND DELAYS:

SIOUXLAND SPLASH HOPES TO OPEN SOMETIME IN 2026.