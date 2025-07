MORE STRONG THUNDERSTORMS RUMBLE THROUGH SIOUXLAND

ANOTHER ROUND OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ROLLED THROUGH THE TRI-STATE AREA TUESDAY NIGHT, AND WHILE THESE WERE NOT AS POWERFUL AS MONDAY’S THEY STILL BROUGHT HEAVY RAIN AND STRONG WINDS TO SIOUXLAND.

THE FIRST SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING WAS ISSUED FOR UNION, SIOUX AND DIXON COUNTIES JUST BEFORE 8PM.

WOODBURY, PLYMOUTH, DAKOTA AND DIXON COUNTY’S FIRST WARNING WAS ISSUED AT 8:49PM, AS THE SLOW MOVING LINE BROUGHT 6O TO 65 MILE WIND GUSTS THROUGH THE METRO AREA, BRING POWER LINES DOWN IN AT LEAST A HALF DOZEN NEIGHBORHOODS OF SIOUX CITY.

THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF ADVISED NO TRAVEL IN ORANGE CITY AROUND 1030PM, AS A SECOND NIGHT OF HEAVY RAIN CREATED FLOODING ON CITY STREETS.

IN NEBRASKA, HIGHWAY 12 WAS CLOSED DURING THE NIGHT NEAR NEWCASTLE BECAUSE OF SEVERAL DOWNED TREES.

AS OF 11PM, MIDAMERICAN ENERGY REPORTED NEARLY 700 SIOUX CITY AREA RESIDENTS WITHOUT POWER, 40 IN UNION COUNTY, 453 MORE IN THE INWOOD, IOWA AREA AND THE STORM LAKE AREA STILL HADOVER 1200 RESIDENTS WITHOUT ELECTRICITY.