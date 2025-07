DAIRY QUEENS TO HOST MIRACLE TREAT DAY

AREA DAIRY QUEEN’S WILL HOST THEIR ANNUAL MIRACLE TREAT DAY THIS THURSDAY, JULY 31ST.

YOU MAY STOP BY THE SIOUX CITY, SERGEANT BLUFF, ONAWA, LEMARS, CHEROKEE AND SIOUX CENTER D-Q’S TO BUY YOUR FAVORITE BLIZZARD TO HELP RAISE FUNDS FOR CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK AT UNITYPOINT ST. LUKE’S.

FOR EVERY SMALL, MEDIUM OR LARGE BLIZZARD PURCHASED AT THE PARTICIPATING DQ LOCATIONS, ONE DOLLAR WILL BE DONATED TO CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITALS.

DAIRY QUEENS HAVE RAISED MORE THAN $185 MILLION DOLLARS FOR CHILDREN’S HOSPITALS DURING THE

MORE THAN 41-YEAR PARTNERSHIP.