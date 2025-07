CROP DUSTER CRASH LANDS IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY FIELD

ONE PERSON WAS INJURED WHEN A CROP DUSTING PLANE CRASH LANDED IN A FIELD IN RURAL PLYMOUTH COUNTY MONDAY AFTERNOON.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THEY RECEIVED AN I-PHONE CRASH ALERT IN THE AREA OF HIGHWAYS K-22 AND C-16 AROUND 3:40 P.M.

FIRST RESPONDERS FOUND THE SMALL PLANE OVERTURNED IN THE FIELD.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE PILOT, JONATHAN GILLAND OF ELKTON, TENNESSEE, WAS ATTEMPTING AN EMERGENCY LANDING WHEN HIS PLANE HIT A RUT IN THE FIELD AND OVERTURNED.

GILLAND WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCYONE IN SIOUX CITY WITH NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

LE MARS FIRE RESCUE ALSO DECONTAMINATED THE FIELD WHERE THE CRASH OCCURRED.