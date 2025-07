CLEANUP & REPAIRS UNDERWAY FOLLOWING SEVERE STORMS

CLEANUP IS CONTINUING IN NORTHWEST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA FOLLOWING MONDAY NIGHT’S SEVERE STORMS WITH STRONG WINDS OVER 90 MILES AN HOUR AND TORRENTIAL RAINS THAT TOOK DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES.

EARLIER THIS MORNING THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF STILL ADVISED NO TRAVEL IN THE COUNTY OR SOUTHERN LYON COUNTY BECAUSE OF STORM DAMAGE.

HIGHWAY 59 THROUGH PRIMGHAR WAS CLOSED BECAUSE OF A NUMBER OF DOWNED TREES ON THE ROAD.

ORANGE CITY RECORDED 92 MILE AN HOUR WINDS AROUND 9:30 PM THAT DAMAGED PROPERTY INCLUDING WINDMILL PARK WHERE TREES WERE TOPPLED.

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY WAS RESTORING POWER THROUGH THE AFFECTED AREA.

AT 10 AM, 583 CUSTOMERS WERE WITHOUT POWER IN LYON COUNTY, AND AROUND 2300 MORE IN SIOUX COUNTY AND THE STORM LAKE AREA.

Photo of Alton damage from KLEM